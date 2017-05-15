Dallas driver sues over problem pothole
Pothole on Skillman near Whitehurst caused $1200 in damage to a vehicle in March 2017. Driver is suing in small claims court, saying the city of Dallas knew the pothole was there, but only repaired after damage to his vehicle.
