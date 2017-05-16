Dallas court temporarily halts Attorn...

Dallas court temporarily halts Attorney General Ken Paxton criminal case

Dallas Morning News

Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal case is on hold while an appeals court considers arguments the judge presiding over the case should be removed. The 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas on Tuesday put all proceedings in the case on hold until May 23, when the prosecution will have to respond to Paxton's arguments to boot Judge George Gallagher.

Dallas, TX

