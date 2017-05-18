Dallas-County 8 mins ago 10:15 p.m.Woman punches armed robber in Oak Cliff
Michelle Martinez took a chance and punched her way out of an armed robbery early Thursday morning. Now, she and her family are living on edge in a Dallas neighborhood south of Oak Cliff that has them also packing handguns just in case.
