Dallas-County 8 mins ago 10:15 p.m.Woman punches armed robber in Oak Cliff

Michelle Martinez took a chance and punched her way out of an armed robbery early Thursday morning. Now, she and her family are living on edge in a Dallas neighborhood south of Oak Cliff that has them also packing handguns just in case.

