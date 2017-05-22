Dallas-County 6 mins ago 10:16 p.m.Killer in brutal murders paroled early in Dallas
Rachel Torres says for a decade her family has repeatedly lived a nightmare. Torres wipes away tears as she tells us, "It just seems like we are brought back down again and it's not fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|48 min
|Sharlene45
|426
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|70
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|20 hr
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|22 hr
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|22 hr
|Mont
|56
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Spike Lee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC