Dallas-County 45 mins ago 5:34 p.m.Verify: Would Dallas pay for damage to your car from potholes?

After we told you about a man suing the city of Dallas because his car was damaged by a pothole, many of you asked: Would the city ever pay for that kind of damage? A letter from the City of Dallas to John Everhart said it's not liable for damages to his car because of the Texas Tort Claims Act. We asked the City's Office of Risk Management about that, as well as Ellen Pryor, an Associate Dean of the UNT Law School.

