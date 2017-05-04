Dallas-County 45 mins ago 12:08 p.m.Why volunteers are standing around the clock in Victory Park
DALLAS A hot air balloon is fired up and tethered on the plaza at Victory Park this weekend, but the cause it represents is much more noble. On platforms outside the main doors to the American Airlines Center, volunteers are taking turns standing for 13 minutes each to raise money for families of fallen and injured U.S. service personnel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|2 hr
|guest
|10
|Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Mami
|6
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|7 hr
|bakahle
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|8 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|3
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Sat
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Sat
|winner
|1,116
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC