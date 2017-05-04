Dallas-County 45 mins ago 12:08 p.m.W...

Dallas-County 45 mins ago 12:08 p.m.Why volunteers are standing around the clock in Victory Park

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

DALLAS A hot air balloon is fired up and tethered on the plaza at Victory Park this weekend, but the cause it represents is much more noble. On platforms outside the main doors to the American Airlines Center, volunteers are taking turns standing for 13 minutes each to raise money for families of fallen and injured U.S. service personnel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 2 hr guest 10
Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08) 4 hr Mami 6
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor 7 hr bakahle 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 8 hr Elizabeth1912 3
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 14 hr Princess Hey 326
Word Game (Nov '12) Sat winner 186
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Sat winner 1,116
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC