Dallas-County 4 mins ago 9:40 p.m.Dallas car dealership sued for racially hostile work environment
DALLAS An African-American man who worked as a cashier at Atkinson Toyota in southern Dallas filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the dealership alleging that he experienced a racially hostile work environment. "I lived in New York - born and raised - and never in my life was called that," said Robert Stewart, 51. He claims a supervisor repeatedly called him racial slurs during the year or so in which Stewart was employed.
