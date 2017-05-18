Dallas-County 15 mins ago 11:31 a.m.S...

Dallas-County 15 mins ago 11:31 a.m.Suspect shot at man, but hit, killed girlfriend at Dallas bar

14 hrs ago

A 19-year-old man opened fire at another man during a fight at a Dallas bar early Sunday, but the round struck and killed his girlfriend, police said. Police identified the victim as Natalie Tavares, 18, who died at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas shortly after being shot.

