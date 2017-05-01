Dallas Concert Promoter Gabe Reed Finally Captured and Charged with Fraud
The Rock 'N' Roll Allstars tour should've been legendary, but instead many involved turned on the promoter, Gabe Reed. According to business partners, he left a trail of musicians and promoters across the world bereft of thousands of dollars and, in some cases, fearing for their lives as heavy metal concerts fell apart.
