Dallas Area to Get Another Million-Square-Foot Warehouse
Crow Holdings-Capital Real Estate will build the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse campus near the southwest corner of Interstates 20 and 35E in Lancaster, Texas. Called I-35 Logistics Crossing, the project will have twin 610,806-square-foot warehouse buildings at the corner of Houston School and Wintergreen roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|351
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|3 hr
|SYLO86
|8
|Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb...
|9 hr
|john
|1
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|10 hr
|Trooff
|16
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|16 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Mami
|6
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC