Dallas Area to Get Another Million-Square-Foot Warehouse

Crow Holdings-Capital Real Estate will build the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse campus near the southwest corner of Interstates 20 and 35E in Lancaster, Texas. Called I-35 Logistics Crossing, the project will have twin 610,806-square-foot warehouse buildings at the corner of Houston School and Wintergreen roads.

