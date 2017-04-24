Dallas-area teenager killed when offi...

Dallas-area teenager killed when officer fires into car

A 15-year-old boy has died after a Dallas-area police officer fired into a car that authorities say was being driven in an "aggressive manner." Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said at a news conference Sunday that officers heard gunshots after responding to a call of drunken teenagers in a neighborhood.

