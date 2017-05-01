Crime 5 mins ago 12:41 p.m.Shooter op...

Crime 5 mins ago 12:41 p.m.Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas; at least 1 shot

At least one firefighter was shot when a gunman opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning. Dallas Police are currently searching for an active shooter in the neighborhood east of the Dallas Fire Rescue Training Academy.

