Crime 36 mins ago 6:27 p.m.Chase with theft suspect ends in front of Dallas County Jail
A 54-year-old Dallas man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that started early Saturday morning in Carrollton and ended in front of the Dallas County Jail. Carrollton police say it began at about 2:20 a.m. when a Carrollton police officer attempted to stop suspects who were attempting to break into a tractor-trailer in the 2200 block of Luna Road in Carrollton.
