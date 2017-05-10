Crime 36 mins ago 6:27 p.m.Chase with...

Crime 36 mins ago 6:27 p.m.Chase with theft suspect ends in front of Dallas County Jail

A 54-year-old Dallas man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that started early Saturday morning in Carrollton and ended in front of the Dallas County Jail. Carrollton police say it began at about 2:20 a.m. when a Carrollton police officer attempted to stop suspects who were attempting to break into a tractor-trailer in the 2200 block of Luna Road in Carrollton.

