Crime 17 mins ago 11:12 a.m.Officer-involved shooting reported in Southeast Dallas
It happened in the 8300 block of Reva Street, near Pleasant Grove, Friday just before 9 a.m. Police say undercover officers called and said a wanted female was at the location and they needed backup. "When the uniformed officers arrived, they observed the female they believed to be wanted sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with a male sitting in the front driver seat and another male sitting in the back seat," DPD said.
