Crime 16 mins ago 12:51 p.m.Two arrested for murder of man found dead in Lake Whitney
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday that the Texas Rangers arrested two people last month in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found Feb. 28 in Lake Whitney. The victim, William Thomas Gilbreath, lived in Dallas and was first reported missing by the Dallas Police Department, according to DPS Sgt.
