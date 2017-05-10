Crime 15 mins ago 5:46 p.m.Police seek answers after man found shot dead in Dallas
Police hope the public may have information that leads to a suspect in the shooting death of 26-year-old Hakim Fahim. Fahim was found dead on the second floor breezeway just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 220 block of West Overton Road.
