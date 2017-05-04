Continue reading Tempers flare between area senators during debate on Dallas County Schools' future

Continue reading Tempers flare betwee...

The Senate was to vote on whether or not to abolish the beleaguered Dallas County Schools system, which has faced numerous controversies over questionable finances, business dealings and personnel. Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, brought forward the measure saying despite leadership changes at DCS, nothing can justify the continued existence of the "rogue and unnecessary bureaucracy."

