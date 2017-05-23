Continue reading Security plans for D...

Continue reading Security plans for Dallas-area concerts under review after Manchester attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

As big-name events roll into town in the next few days, Dallas-area law enforcement agencies are examining their security plans because of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in England. Despite the concerns about ensuring safety following the bombing that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured, a homeland security expert urges Texans to continue enjoying their freedoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 4 min Farts questions 124
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,787
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) Tue Victorjacob 24
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Tue Princess Hey 427
Word Game (Nov '12) Mon texas pete 192
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... May 22 JimGaddio 2
News Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re... May 22 Dr Richard Malouf 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC