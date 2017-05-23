Continue reading Security plans for Dallas-area concerts under review after Manchester attack
As big-name events roll into town in the next few days, Dallas-area law enforcement agencies are examining their security plans because of the attack at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in England. Despite the concerns about ensuring safety following the bombing that left 22 dead and more than 50 injured, a homeland security expert urges Texans to continue enjoying their freedoms.
