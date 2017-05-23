Continue reading Robber with screwdriver stabs man in the lung in downtown Dallas, police say

Continue reading Robber with screwdri...

A robber armed with a screwdriver stabbed another man in the chest in downtown Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Juamon Andrews, 26, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

