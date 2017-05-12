Continue reading Man who groped teen on flight from Dallas to Portland gets probation
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Oregon man to home detention and probation for groping a 13-year-old girl who was traveling alone on a flight from Dallas to Portland last year. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he has spent in jail since his June arrest.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|-badboy-
|378
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|189
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|1,120
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|texas pete
|1,503
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|9 hr
|Vergil
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|12 hr
|Barbara Boxer
|27
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Sick boy
|16
