Continue reading Man who groped teen ...

Continue reading Man who groped teen on flight from Dallas to Portland gets probation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Oregon man to home detention and probation for groping a 13-year-old girl who was traveling alone on a flight from Dallas to Portland last year. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he has spent in jail since his June arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr -badboy- 378
Word Game (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 189
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 1,120
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr texas pete 1,503
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 9 hr Vergil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 12 hr Barbara Boxer 27
for pain meds (Sep '11) Fri Sick boy 16
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 13 at 3:41PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC