Continue reading John Wiley Price can't let his stunning legal victory go to his head

After a jury found the veteran Dallas County commissioner not guilty of bribery and mail fraud, all the feds had left were a few flimsy tax charges - and even those would be hard to prove. So U.S. Attorney John Parker made a sensible and practical decision: He's washing his hands of Price and the commissioner's longtime political consultant, Kathy Nealy, who was supposed to stand trial later on related charges.

