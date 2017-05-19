Continue reading John Wiley Price can't let his stunning legal victory go to his head

Continue reading John Wiley Price can...

John Wiley Price can't let his stunning legal victory go to his head

Dallas Morning News

After a jury found the veteran Dallas County commissioner not guilty of bribery and mail fraud, all the feds had left were a few flimsy tax charges - and even those would be hard to prove. So U.S. Attorney John Parker made a sensible and practical decision: He's washing his hands of Price and the commissioner's longtime political consultant, Kathy Nealy, who was supposed to stand trial later on related charges.

