Continue reading For Dallas first responders, attack carries echoes of July ambush

Radios crackled and cell phones buzzed Monday as word spread among Dallas first responders that one of their own had been shot in an apparent ambush. Ten months after July 7, when a gunman's rampage killed five officers and wounded nine more at a protest, the trauma is still fresh.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
