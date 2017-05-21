Continue reading Follow live: Bathroom bill fight reaches Texas House

Continue reading Follow live: Bathroo...

The Texas House on Sunday is expected to debate the "bathroom bill ," a measure likely to bar school districts from allowing transgender students to use the restrooms that match their gender identity. The Dallas Morning News will be there for the debate, expected to kick off in the afternoon.

