Continue reading Dallas police investigate officer-involved shooting in Pleasant Grove
No officers were injured in the incident in the 8300 block of Reva Street, near Scyene Circle and South Buckner Boulevard, the department tweeted about 10:45 a.m. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|3 hr
|No doubt
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|Sick boy
|16
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|5 hr
|Dishonest John
|5
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|13 hr
|Timmee
|11
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Robert Henson
|136
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC