Continue reading Dallas pension fix saved by last-minute negotiations

Agreement on a fix for the troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension system was reached Thursday that will keep the pension system solvent for as long as 48 years. "Today is a good day," said Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.
