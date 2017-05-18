Continue reading Dallas pension fix s...

Continue reading Dallas pension fix saved by last-minute negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Agreement on a fix for the troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension system was reached Thursday that will keep the pension system solvent for as long as 48 years. "Today is a good day," said Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr Princess Hey 395
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 4 hr Now_What- 30
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 13 hr Real Farts 5
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz 19 hr Anti-everything 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 22 hr bsmathis 5
News Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ... Wed Steve Mason at XL... 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Wed Darcy 6
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC