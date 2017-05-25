Continue reading Dallas deputy catches runaway calf gallivanting in White Rock, Lake Highlands
It was an odd scene, even for Texas: Two law enforcement cars escorting a calf so it wouldn't hit traffic in a White Rock neighborhood Thursday morning. But the calf didn't want an escort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|3 hr
|Fart walker
|154
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|11 hr
|Hang the SOB
|36
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Life
|3
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|21 hr
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,787
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|May 23
|Victorjacob
|24
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC