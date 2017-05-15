Continue reading Dallas city employee who watched child porn at work sentenced to 12 years in prison

Continue reading Dallas city employee...

A federal court has sentenced a Dallas city employee who was caught viewing child pornography at work to 12 years and six months in prison. Jerry Wayne Smith, 53, pleaded guilty in January to one count of transporting and shipping child pornography.

