Collin County Judge Exonerated Five Years After Bribery Conviction

Wednesday afternoon, nearly five years after a Collin County jury found her guilty of taking bribes and four days after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed her claims of innocence, Suzanne Wooten walked out of the Collin County Courthouse. Judge Andrea Thompson officially acquitted Wooten of nine charges stemming from her bruising 1998 Republican primary campaign against three-term incumbent Judge Charles Sandoval.

