Collin County Judge Exonerated Five Years After Bribery Conviction
Wednesday afternoon, nearly five years after a Collin County jury found her guilty of taking bribes and four days after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed her claims of innocence, Suzanne Wooten walked out of the Collin County Courthouse. Judge Andrea Thompson officially acquitted Wooten of nine charges stemming from her bruising 1998 Republican primary campaign against three-term incumbent Judge Charles Sandoval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|1 hr
|Dallas
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|7 hr
|Barbra Streisand
|37
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|20 hr
|Fart walker
|154
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Life
|3
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|Thu
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|9,787
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC