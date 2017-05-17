CMO Nicole Smith: Dallas Wings Brand Pioneer
Nicole Smith, CMO, is leading the way for Dallas' first WNBA team, the Dallas Wings. A seasoned CMO from big-name entertainment brands, such as NASCAR, Major League Baseball, and Walt Disney Company, she's now building the Dallas Wings brand from the ground up.
