City: Dallas paramedic shot, taken to hospital for surgery
Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active. The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|5 hr
|parishoner
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|11 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|11 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|11 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC