Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally shot Texas teen
Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber speaks during a news conference after an officer involved shooting of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the Balch Springs Learning Center and Library in Balch Spri... . This photo shows the intersection of Baron and Shepherd Lane on Monday, May 1, 2017, near where the shooting of 15 year-old Jordan Edwards by a police officer happened in Balch Springs, Texas on Saturday... A suburban Dallas police chief acknowledged Monday that an officer who fatally shot a black 15-year-old in a moving vehicle fired as the car was driving away - not as it reversed toward officers, as the department had previously asserted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whatever happened to Hot, Sexy, Witty Glenn Moray? (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Sherryaford
|3
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|18
|Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed...
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,765
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|16 hr
|Trunketeer
|313
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|23 hr
|parishoner
|1
|Dallas Fort Worth
|Mon
|coltford fan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC