Bystanders Struck in Dallas Shooting,...

Bystanders Struck in Dallas Shooting, One Dead

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Dallas police said they responded at about 1 a.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street near Malcolm X Blvd. Two people were in the area and got into a shootout near that intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 43 min winner 1,504
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 44 min winner 1,121
Word Game (Nov '12) 47 min winner 190
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... 3 hr woz75 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 4 hr Princess Hey 385
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 14 hr GPON Don 9,781
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat Barbara Boxer 27
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,007,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC