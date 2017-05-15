Bystanders hit by gunfire at crime ho...

Bystanders hit by gunfire at crime hot spot in South Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Neighbors say the crime in parts of South Dallas is becoming a big nuisance. They are concerned about one intersection, in particular, seems to be getting more attention for being a hot spot, and bystanders are getting caught in the violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 4 min _Zoey_ 1,505
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 5 min _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr Lummox 9,783
Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border... Sun tesy 2
Word Game (Nov '12) Sun winner 190
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Princess Hey 385
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... May 13 Barbara Boxer 27
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC