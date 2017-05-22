British Tech-Recruiting Firm Picks Do...

British Tech-Recruiting Firm Picks Downtown Dallas for New Office

Read more: D Magazine

A global technology-recruitment firm is expanding into downtown Dallas with plans to employ more than 300 people, which would make it the company's largest office. U.K.-based Frank Recruitment Group has signed a lease to operate its Nigel Frank International brand in 12,000 square feet of space on the 24th floor of Ross Tower in downtown Dallas.

