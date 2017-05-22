British Tech-Recruiting Firm Picks Downtown Dallas for New Office
A global technology-recruitment firm is expanding into downtown Dallas with plans to employ more than 300 people, which would make it the company's largest office. U.K.-based Frank Recruitment Group has signed a lease to operate its Nigel Frank International brand in 12,000 square feet of space on the 24th floor of Ross Tower in downtown Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 min
|Western farts
|62
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|25 min
|Princess Hey
|424
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|11 hr
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|13 hr
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|13 hr
|Mont
|56
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|Spike Lee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC