Big Expectations in Crowded West Dallas Election

Mail-in ballot fraud, gentrification and big money campaign contributions are issues surrounding Saturday's election in Dallas City Council District 6. Mail-in ballot fraud, gentrification and big money campaign contributions are among the issues brewing with voters in a crowded field of candidates for Dallas City Council District 6. The West Dallas district includes big new apartment complexes on Commerce Street and in the Trinity Groves development along Singleton Boulevard. Hundreds of new residents will be moving into those apartments at rent much higher than the cost of living in surrounding neighborhoods.

