Before he killed 4 in 2-city rampage,...

Before he killed 4 in 2-city rampage, special-ed teacher was peeping Tom, jury learns

A former special-education teacher was found guilty of capital murder Friday for a bloody rampage that left four women dead and four children seriously injured. Soon after convicting him, a Dallas County jury learned that Erbie Lee Bowser hid a video camera in his teenage victim's bedroom days before he shot up her Dallas home and lobbed a grenade into a DeSoto house on the same night.

