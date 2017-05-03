Austin officer who staged his death arrested in Dallas
DALLAS, Texas - Austin police have confirmed to KXAN that the officer who was believed to have staged his own suicide and fled to the interior of Mexico has been arrested in Dallas. Martin, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late on April 25 as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|4 hr
|JSB
|14
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|WarForOil
|9,770
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|10 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|314
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|10 hr
|Reason
|2
|God bless donald trump white man back in of...
|13 hr
|Immigration
|1
|Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|Fed up
|11
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC