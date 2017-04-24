An Embattled Lil Wayne Was All Smiles...

An Embattled Lil Wayne Was All Smiles for His Short, Intimate Dallas Show

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

For the last three years, Lil Wayne's hip-hop career has been plagued by an ugly legal battle with Birdman, the co-founder of his parent record label Cash Money Records, who has held up the release of the highly anticipated Carter V . Lil Wayne says it has been ready to release since Dec. 9, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 3 hr parishoner 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,763
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 10 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 10 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 10 hr coltford fan 7
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Sat Honest 9
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Sat The Owls 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC