An Embattled Lil Wayne Was All Smiles for His Short, Intimate Dallas Show
For the last three years, Lil Wayne's hip-hop career has been plagued by an ugly legal battle with Birdman, the co-founder of his parent record label Cash Money Records, who has held up the release of the highly anticipated Carter V . Lil Wayne says it has been ready to release since Dec. 9, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|3 hr
|parishoner
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|10 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|10 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|10 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC