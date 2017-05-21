Alleged drunken driver dead after accident with several vehicles

A woman was killed after she was allegedly drunken driving and wrecked into several vehicles along Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. The woman was driving at a high rate of speed southbound about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Willowbrook Road before she struck a Dodge Ram truck that was stopped at a red light, police said.

