Agreement appears close in Dallas Police and Fire Pension System debate, but trust remains shaky
After weeks of loud and heated rhetoric, the public debate over the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System has quieted to whispers. Leaders of police and fire associations, who held a recent march on City Hall, say they still have work to do but have made some progress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|4 hr
|Dogen
|10
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|11 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|19 hr
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|374
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC