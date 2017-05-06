After all the election fighting, it's the same ol' same for the Dallas City Council
Yet again dozens -- nay, hundreds! -- of voters turned out to decide Dallas' future. And that doesn't even include the 671 mail-in votes sitting under lock and key at the Dallas County Election Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|58 min
|Anonymous
|5
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Icnoptnthis
|322
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|winner
|1,116
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|winner
|1,499
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|3 hr
|Sickofags
|3
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|7 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC