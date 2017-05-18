a oeThe Bachelorettea a " Meet the 31...

a oeThe Bachelorettea a " Meet the 31 men competing on Rachel Lindsaya s season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KIBZ-FM Lincoln

Nick Viall on The Bachelor , but later this month, fans of the reality TV franchise will watch her explore new relationships in Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, will meet 31 single men during the show's premiere next week, and on Wednesday, ABC revealed who those bachelors are. went to elementary school with the reality star, and admits to having had a "lifelong fascination" with her, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 8 hr Real Farts 5
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 11 hr -meabadboy- 392
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 12 hr Tiresome West 29
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz 14 hr Anti-everything 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 17 hr bsmathis 5
News Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ... Wed Steve Mason at XL... 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Wed Darcy 6
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC