5 Takeaways From Saturday's Dallas Ci...

5 Takeaways From Saturday's Dallas City Council Election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

While there is still a bit to be decided after Saturday's Dallas City Council election - namely, the fate of 671 disputed mail-in ballots and three runoff elections - there are plenty of lessons to be learned. Now that the dust has settled, let's take a look at some of the lessons learned from the votes casts over the last couple of weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 21 min -meabadboy- 334
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 1 hr Trooff 16
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 7 hr Imprtnrd 5
Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08) 22 hr Mami 6
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
Word Game (Nov '12) Sat winner 186
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Sat winner 1,116
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC