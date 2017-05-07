30-year-old man shot, killed in north...

30-year-old man shot, killed in north Oak Cliff

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

About 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of East Jefferson Boulevard, where they found Marco Sanchez had been wounded, police said. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

