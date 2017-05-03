2 men found dead in South Dallas apartment
Officers responded about 11:20 a.m. to a 911 call of gunshots in the 2900 block of Holmes Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They found Alexander Carter, 56, and another man who has not been identified in the apartment, police said.
