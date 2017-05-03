2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at ...

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas-areaa

'Active shooter' at Northlake College in Dallas, police say North Lake community college in Irving puts campus on lockdown after reports of shots fired. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://usat.ly/2qzp43d Police in Irving, Texas, say they are investigating a report of an active shooter at a Dallas-area community college that has been placed on lockdown.

