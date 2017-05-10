10 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas for $10 or Less
The Thai Culture and Food Festival returns to the Buddhist Center of Dallas this weekend. Food items like pad Thai and chicken satay range from $1 to $7.
