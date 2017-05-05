1 found injured on the ground after s...

1 found injured on the ground after shooting in South Dallas

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Lenway Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Thursday. The victim, who was discovered lying down outside, was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

