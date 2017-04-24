Weather 14 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Gov. Gre...

Weather 14 mins ago 4:52 p.m.Gov. Greg Abbott in East Texas after tornadoes devastate area

As emergency crews continue rescue and recovery efforts, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott surveyed areas ravaged by a series of tornadoes in Van Zandt County, which is about 60 miles east of the Dallas metro area. Abbott said more than 5,000 buildings were impacted by tornadoes whose path could have traveled up to 50 miles.

