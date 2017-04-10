UT-Dallas police investigating Qurans found in toilet in March
Police are continuing to investigate an incident at the University of Texas at Dallas where two copies of the Muslim holy book were recently found inside a toilet bowl. The Mercury, UT-Dallas' student newspaper, broke the news April 11 that two UT-Dallas students noticed the copies of the Quran in the men's bathroom on March 28 and alerted authorities.
